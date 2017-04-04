Here's what Noosa copped as Debbie went wild

KIN Kin was awash during Noosa's big Thursday blow with 160mm falling from 9am while Double Island Point recorded a 124kmh wind gust at 4.35pm.

The Noosa Local Disater Management Group said most of the rain fell between 3-4pm including 154mm in Pomona while Cooran was drenched with 152mm.

Fortunately the LDMG said local waterways peaked only at minor flood levels which closed low-lying road sections and forced a road controller at Noosa Eumundi's roadblock.

Police said there were minor landslips along Kin Kin Range as the lashing rain eased back and stopped at 6.30pm leaving Lake Macdonald catchment, which was about 60% a week ago at capacity with water at the spillway.

Noosa Council is reporting no foreshore erosion from the high winds and big tides.

Cooran water levels peaked at 7.30pm Thursday as Noosa Council logged 165 requests for assistance while in the aftermath, the SES had 32 jobs outstanding.

Noosa was offered assistance to clean up the debris-clogged streets with tree-clearing crews from Gympie Council while three rural fire brigade teams also helped.

There were no requests for evacuations during the weather belting and now the council is turning its concerns to food safety at homes and the many food outlets that were without power. The council was offering social media advice while health officers were visiting food premises.

There were six sewerage pump stations after the downpours indicating overflows and tankers were on standby to respond, while two private overflows were reported.