QPWS will continue hazard reduction burn around Noosa this week.
News

Here’s where controlled burns will happen this week

Caitlin Zerafa
27th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
RESIDENTS may notice smoke around the Noosa region today with authorities to continue hazard reduction burning in preparation for the upcoming bushfire season.

Queensland Park and Wildlife Service will conduct backburning within Tewantin National Park, Tinbeerwah from Monday, weather permitting.

“Smoke may affect surrounding areas including Cooroibah, Tewantin, Tinbeewah, Cooroy, Cooran, Pomona, Kin Kin and Federal,” a statement said.

“Nearby residents are asked to close windows and doors if suffering from a respiratory condition keep medications close by.”

Last week crews conducted back burning within Tewantin National Park, north of Mt Tinbeerwah and adjacent to Old Tewantin Rd, and in the Yurol Section, as well as within the Cooloola Recreation Area.

QFES are also warning all residents to prepare their properties for the 2020 bushfire season during home isolation.

