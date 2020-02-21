Here’s why the big names of surfing are in town

SURFING legends including Layne Beachley, Hayden Kenny and Josh Constable, are in town to watch as Noosa is declared the 10th World Surfing Reserve today (Friday, February 21).

The dedication ceremony at midday in Noosa National Park will be followed by a celebratory lunch for 100 dignitaries and surfing legends at the Noosa Festival of Surfing Beach Bar.

The five-kilometre stretch of coast from Noosa Rivermouth to North Sunshine, which incorporates several of the best right hand point break waves in the world, will become only the third Australian surf destination to be awarded this honour (after Manly/Freshwater and Southern Gold Coast) following a five-year campaign by the local stewardship council and the development of a detailed stewardship program.

The World Surfing Reserves program, administered by the California-based Save The Waves Coalition, recognises not just world class surf breaks, but the strength of the local surfing community and the commitment of the surfing community to protect its surf ecosystem.