Police man a road block at Grays Rd at Doonan in an effort to keep people away from a large bushfire. Photo John McCutcheon
Police man a road block at Grays Rd at Doonan in an effort to keep people away from a large bushfire. Photo John McCutcheon
Hero fireys back burning in bid to contain monster blaze

Bill Hoffman
by
18th Dec 2019 5:18 PM | Updated: 5:23 PM
FIRE fighters were back burning to protect properties behind Grays Road as they battled to contain a significant bushfire that has forced evacuations north of Peregian Springs.

Inspector Matt Inwood, area director for Caloundra QFES Rural Fire Services said 55 fire appliances with aerial support were working to contain bushfires burning around Emu Mountain Road south of Grays Road.

The fire was bounded by Doonan Bridge Road and predominantly to the north east of Emu Mountain.

McDermott Aviation fire fighting helicopters provided a map showing their water bombing flight path. Photo: McDermotts Aviation
McDermott Aviation fire fighting helicopters provided a map showing their water bombing flight path. Photo: McDermotts Aviation

Inspector Inwood said there was fire on both sides of Emu Mountain Road with fire fighters working on both sides as it burned through coastal heath country and timbered areas.

He said the fire remained uncontained at 4.50pm.

Inspector Inwood said at this stage back burning on the fire front to the north west had been successful to establish containment lines.

South easterly winds that remained gusting to 32 kmh were expected to ease into the evening.

A McDermott Aviation Bell 214 ST helicopter was quickly in the air after the blaze ignited just after 1pm.

It carries 3500 litres of water in its belly which can fill within 40 seconds.

It's been joined by a Bell 214 B and a Dauphine helicopter with a Twin Squirrel helicopter carrying the QFES Air Attack Supervisor.
 

