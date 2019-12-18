Hero fireys back burning in bid to contain monster blaze
FIRE fighters were back burning to protect properties behind Grays Road as they battled to contain a significant bushfire that has forced evacuations north of Peregian Springs.
Inspector Matt Inwood, area director for Caloundra QFES Rural Fire Services said 55 fire appliances with aerial support were working to contain bushfires burning around Emu Mountain Road south of Grays Road.
The fire was bounded by Doonan Bridge Road and predominantly to the north east of Emu Mountain.
Inspector Inwood said there was fire on both sides of Emu Mountain Road with fire fighters working on both sides as it burned through coastal heath country and timbered areas.
He said the fire remained uncontained at 4.50pm.
Inspector Inwood said at this stage back burning on the fire front to the north west had been successful to establish containment lines.
South easterly winds that remained gusting to 32 kmh were expected to ease into the evening.
A McDermott Aviation Bell 214 ST helicopter was quickly in the air after the blaze ignited just after 1pm.
It carries 3500 litres of water in its belly which can fill within 40 seconds.
It's been joined by a Bell 214 B and a Dauphine helicopter with a Twin Squirrel helicopter carrying the QFES Air Attack Supervisor.
Video footage of the bushfires just north of Peregian Springs (near Noosa) on the Sunshine Coast. #bushfires #australia #queensland #queenslandfires #noosa #peregiansprings #fires @9NewsAUS @9NewsQueensland @7NewsBrisbane @abcnews @10NewsFirst @10NewsFirstQLD pic.twitter.com/yJEO8Mgshl— John Park (@JohnPark_au) December 18, 2019