Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘He’s dead’: Neighbours heard screams for help after crash

by Danielle O’Neal
19th Apr 2020 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died and a woman had been rushed to hospital after a motorcycle crashed into a power pole on Brisbane's northside.

Sergeant Steven Wake said the pair were travelling on the motorbike along Nathan St, Brighton, about 7.30pm Saturday when they turned a bend and hit the power pole at the intersection of Saul St.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

A man has been killed and a woman injured in a motorcycle crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
A man has been killed and a woman injured in a motorcycle crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal

The passenger, a female in her 30s, was taken to The Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Police closed off Nathan St, between Dunne St and Vancouver St, as the forensic crash unit conducted an investigation.

Residents of Nathan St told The Sunday Mail they heard a "kaaboom" at the time of impact, followed by the screams of a woman.

 

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal

 

"She was yelling 'call an ambulance, call an ambulance' but then when paramedics arrived she was yelling 'he's dead'," one resident said.

"There were at least four ambulances, police cars, everyone... they came very quickly."

He said he had lived in the street for approximately 30 years and that this was the third motorcycle accident that's happened.

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal

Originally published as 'He's dead': Neighbours heard screams for help after crash

More Stories

crash death crashes editors picks motorcycle death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New fire truck a boost for Noosa region

        premium_icon New fire truck a boost for Noosa region

        News $800,000 appliance will help QFES improve firefighting and rescue capabilities.

        Cr Amelia: Mr CEO can you please explain?

        premium_icon Cr Amelia: Mr CEO can you please explain?

        News Noosa Council’s first meeting shows one councillor is keen for answers.

        Noosa business helping stop coronavirus spread

        premium_icon Noosa business helping stop coronavirus spread

        News Bernie makes the move from wetsuits to face masks.

        HIGH PRICE: Noosa Council spends millions to prop up businesses

        premium_icon HIGH PRICE: Noosa Council spends millions to prop up...

        News Noosa Council reveals some of the costs of fighting to keep our businesses going...