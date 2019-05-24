‘He’s struggling’: concern for Greg Inglis

An emotional Greg Inglis during his farewell to fans earlier this year. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has thrown his support behind recently retired superstar Greg Inglis following the revelation the former player is "struggling" with long-term mental health issues.

Since Inglis ended his decorated playing career last month, the former Souths skipper has remained engaged with the club in a variety of roles, working as an assistant coach, a club ambassador, and involving himself in the charity division Souths Cares.

But having spent 15 years in the weekly grind of professional rugby league, Inglis is understandably finding the transition to retirement difficult.

On Thursday night, Channel 9's Danny Weidler said Inglis was "struggling with his life post-football".

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg answered: "I'm aware of some of the issues that he's facing and we're in contact with him and the club.

"It will be a journey for Greg. But he's got a lot of support.

"He's got a lot of people around him, including all of us at the NRL."

Greg Inglis and coach Wayne Bennett chew the fat during a South Sydney training session at Redfern Oval. Picture: Brett Costello.

Inglis has bravely shared his mental health journey with the league community in the past, revealing he spent time in a mental health rehab facility almost two years ago.

The past six months have been a difficult period for the veteran star, who lost the Kangaroos captaincy after he was caught drink-driving on his way home from the Koori Knockout in Dubbo in October last year.

Greenberg came under fire at the time for providing a character reference for Inglis, but argued his support was for the player and not the action.

Greg Inglis waves farewell to fans at ANZ Stadium after his retirement. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"It was a reference on his character, it didn't go to the issue that he faced," he said.

"It was a terrible issue that he faced it was terrible mistake and he paid a price for that. It's about his character. I've known Greg for a decade, he's a very good person."

Recurring injuries to knee, neck, and shoulder meant Inglis came into preseason underdone and made just two NRL appearances this season before calling it quits.

His injury-forced retirement came with more than a year remaining on his contract deal with the Bunnies.

