Hey, hey, it’s a chance for a rates pay day ...

Ratepayers in Eumundi, Doonan, Weyba Downs through to Peregian Springs who pay up via ‘snail mail’ notices have a chance to win $1000 from the Sunshine Coast Council.

Along with other SCC ratepayers receiving their latest rates notices in the post, they can put themselves in the running to have $1000 off their next rates bill if they sign up for council’s email system before August 19.

And those who pay before Friday, August 21, will receive council’s on-time payment discount of 5 per cent off their general rate, or up to $100 every six months.

Councillor Ted Hungerford as well as this on-time discount, this rates period include a $35 COVID-19 rebate for all notices.

Time to ditch the paper.

Cr Hungerford said receiving rates notices by email was environmentally friendly and also enabled property owners to set calendar reminders to pay their rates on time and ensure they never missed the on-time payment discount.

“Finding ways to be more environmentally friendly is an essential part of our healthy, smart and creative lifestyle on the Sunshine Coast,” Cr Hungerford said.

“You can sign up to MyCouncil on council’s website and change your rates delivery method from traditional post to email. Receiving future rates notices by email ensures you receive them wherever you are so you never miss the on-time payment discount.

“If you do this before August 19 or if you already receive your rates notices electronically, you’ll automatically go in the running to receive up to $1000 off your next rates bill.”

A step-by-step guide to setting up a MyCouncil account and changing preferred rates notice delivery method is on council’s website plus a step-by-step video.

There is a range of convenient online payment options available, including BPAY and by phone on 131 816. Check your rates notice to see all the ways you can pay.

Council also has a direct debit option, which can be set up to pay rates in full by the due date, to make life easier for busy ratepayers.

Ratepayers who cannot make payment by the due date are encouraged to enter into a flexible payment arrangement by logging into MyCouncil or by contacting council.

For rates inquiries, email council at rates@sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au or contact council https://www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/Council/Contact-Council between 8.15am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, Noosa ratepayers will receive their rate notices in the mail starting July 20 with council extending its discount period from 30 days to 60 days to provide some relief for ratepayers during the current tough economic environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noosa Council is offering support for rates payments.

A 5 per cent discount on the general rate will be applied to rate payments received by 21 August, with a 2.5 per cent discount on the general rate available for rates paid by 21 September.

Council encourages ratepayers to make their rates payment by either of these dates to take advantage of the discounts being offered.

Council offers ratepayers a variety of payment options:

BPay

Online at www.noosa.qld.gov.au

Credit card by phone

Over the counter at any Australia Post office

In person at Council’s Level 2 customer service counter, 9 Pelican St, Tewantin

By direct debit, either via a total deduction on the rates due date or regular periodic deductions. If you have not already made arrangements to pay by direct debit, an application form is available from Council’s website – www.noosa.qld.gov.au

More than 29 per cent of property owners now receive their rate notice electronically – either by email or direct to their online banking platform by registering for BPay View.

Property owners who wish to change to electronic delivery can do so by visiting Council’s website to register for email delivery, or through their online banking platform to register for BPay View.

Ratepayers who do not receive their rate notices by 31 July should contact Council on 5329 6500 to check their postal address and request a copy notice.