Hi-tech teenagers leading viral protection response

NEWS that no new cases of coronavirus have been detected on the Sunshine Coast over a six-day period is further encouragement to Peregian Digital Hub team to keep their production line of personal protection equipment rolling off their 3D printers.

And according to hub director Chris Boden, this pandemic may have just opened up the future career pathways for a group of talented kids who have a gift for using new technology.

Over April more than 400 face shields have been produced and delivered to medical professionals in need in what hub Mr Boden describes as a fantastic effort.

Leading the way has been the Hub’s team of teenage “engineers” headed by 17-year-old George Gleeson, who are constantly improving the design and “cranking up production levels with the print farm running into the evenings to meet demand”.

The tech prodigy manages the printers, co-ordinates the assembly, sterilisation and delivery along with his team Lincoln Favelle and Max Diamond both aged 16.

This talented trio teach the Hub’s Inventor Program, an afterschool engineering and coding course for kids aged 10-13.

“The great thing about the program is it teaching kids, but the teachers are all kids themselves,” Mr Boden said.

“Now that they’re back at school they’re taking shifts to work at the hub during their school days just watching the printers in the background while they do their school work.

“The nice thing is that we’ve had rapid feedback from the medical teams which has helped us to continually improve with the design,” he said.

He said these team leaders with some adult mentoring have been dealing directly with the clinicians at the medical centres.

A medical centre worker gives her approval to the Noosa made face shields

Face shield visors are cut to size at the Noosa Flexible Learning Centre on a newly acquired CNC machine before arriving at the Hub facility for assembly, sterilisation and delivery.

The shields are a the end product of “brilliant design and manufacturing work” by George and Malte von Ruden and outstanding project leadership by Dominic Vrolijks of Sunshine Coast Makerspace.

Mr Boden said this whole response effort has been a great life lesson and an example of why parents of “techy kids” should be encouraging them to pursue their passions and participation in these sorts of programs.

“What they do is open up all sorts of opportunities for them. For someone like George these sorts of experiences have really helped him get the ear of university professors and others for when he applies for university,” he said.

Mr Boden said these sort of hands-on project was a way forward for Noosa to become less reliant on traditional industries.

“This is a very important part of how we can develop knowledge-based skills to offer over the internet like these kid have, your not as reliant on inbound tourism or visitation for your job.

“You can be working for someone anywhere in the world - that has been the long-term strategy to build out talent base over the next 10 years.”

The team has paid tribute to the Noosa Library Service and Sunshine Beach State School for the loan of 3D printers.

A delivery of a new load of 3D printer filament has enabled the facility to produce up to 100 face shields a day.

Recently 350 faceshields were delivered to the hardworking medical staff at our local hospitals this morning thanks to support from TechnologyOne.

They are in desperate need for buttonhole elastic and have made a public appeal for any local supplies.

The Hub’s first delivery of 60 face shields was made early April after the Hub was forced to physically close up and take most of its business and educational activities online.

The hub has a list of specific materials needed to now and going forward and offers of assistance can be made at: https://forms.gle/9P9XfhTPYSYXzUEZ7