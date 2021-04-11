Hidden autism: Mum’s plea to help undiagnosed daughters cope

Mum Kylie Travers with daughters Halia and Mele Ofiu at Bondi Beach

Noosa teenager Halia Travers has a goal to follow her passion for astronomy and one day work for NASA.

The 13-year-old Year 8 Sunshine Beach State High School student speaks five languages and is keen to learn more.

Halia is doing higher level maths as well as engineering studies and to round her subjects off, is also taking Year 11 philosophy.

Yet this bubbly, outgoing girl with a love of learning has grown up struggling to read everyday social cues like facial expressions which most people master effortlessly.

According to her 35-year-old mother Kylie, the complexity of human emotions and communications baffle her daughter, just like most other high-functioning children on the autism spectrum.

Kylie said this confusion can lead to sensory overload.

She said when everything overwhelms her daughter, Halia takes to wearing headphones to shut-out the external onslaught.

Unlike many boys struggling through their early years, Halia’s autism has taken longer to diagnose.

Kylie said a psychologist first hinted Halia had autism at the age of five.

However no formal declaration was made at the time, costing her years of access to “life-changing” specialist support systems.

The drawn-out formal assessment and diagnosis did not start for Halia until she was 10 years old.

Kylie said that she realised her daughter’s social awkwardness, high dependence on routine and the quirky speech patterns that made her stand out from other children.

“If things do not go as planned, Halia gets an eye twitch and can’t quite process why it isn’t that way,” Kylie said.

She has become a staunch advocate for parents who suspect their daughters may have autism to not be fobbed off by doctors and urges them to persist with specialist evaluations.

“I think in terms of social skills an early diagnosis would have helped significantly,” Kylie said.

“Some of the areas she struggles with at school wouldn’t have been as difficult.

“Girls can mask it well enough for long enough, but then they’ll get home and have a total meltdown.”

Kylie has been delighted with the assistance her “extra supportive” high school has provided.

Mother and daughter are backing a push by Chology, a telehealth assessment clinic, where registered psychologists perform online testing for young people across the country.

Chology clinical psychologist Tom Osborn said there needs to be a greater awareness about the importance of assessment and earlier intervention for girls suspected of having autism.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics in 2018, there were 205,200 Australians with autism, a 25.1 per cent increase from 2015.

Dr Osborn does not accept the findings that males are 3.5 times more likely than females to have the condition and believes the gender prevalence gap is nowhere near as wide.

“The first reason young girls are being overlooked is due to the lack of awareness about ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) in females, both at a community level and amongst health professionals,” he said.

“We see many cases where caregivers have been told that their daughter can’t be on the spectrum because she is ‘too social’ or ‘engages in direct eye contact’ or ‘doesn’t exhibit the typical overt behaviours of autism’.

“If left unsupported, girls on the spectrum are more likely to develop adverse social, emotional and academic concerns,” Dr Osborn said.

He said the development of severe social anxiety is not uncommon for girls on the spectrum, with some young individuals even refusing to leave the home.

“Early detection and intervention will almost certainly lead to better wellbeing outcomes over the long-term,” Dr Osborn said.