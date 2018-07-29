Tiny town on a ‘hyding’ to nothing

Hydeaway Bay was opened up in the 1980s by a developer called Bevan Roach. Picture: Belinda Seeney

THEY are largely hidden from view but "Hideaway Bay'' residents are tired of the world taking the name of their little paradise literally.

For years residents of the tiny settlement about 45 minutes north of Airlie Beach have campaigned to put the "y" back in "Hideaway'' and get the world to recognise the correct spelling of their coastal home - "Hydeaway Bay". But few listen to them.

Australia Post records have the town’s spelling as ‘Hideaway’, but it’s willing to get behind the ‘y’ push.

Long-time resident Julie Houston, who has lived in the area for a quarter of a century, says Australia Post always spells it "Hideaway'', and when the internet age arrived, Google insisted on that spelling.

"This has been going on for a long, long time,'' Julie says. "It's always been a bit of a joke, but even the most recent street signs put up show the spelling is really "Hydeaway''.

For Jason Costigan, the LNP Member for Whitsunday and something of a history buff, the correct spelling of locations should always be honoured, partly as a means of keeping tabs on our history.

There are several stories on the origin of the name "Hydeaway Bay'', which was opened up in the 1980s by a developer called Bevan Roach, in partnership with local grazier Bill Deicke.

But there is little or no dispute that the correct spelling is with a "y''.

"I am campaigning to get the 'y' back into Hydeaway Bay,'' Costigan says. "This is part of our history.''

Yet that campaign may not be as simple as it sounds.

Australia Post says its records show it is "Hideaway". But the postal service insists it is more than willing to get behind the "y'' push, provided the local council gives it the green light.

Yet the Whitsunday Regional Council quite correctly refers to specific legislation outlined under the Queensland Government's "Place Names Act 1994'', which allows the Government to ultimately decide the spelling.

"This is not an isolated case - there are a few places around the state that are believed to be spelt wrongly,'' a council spokesman said.

The State Government is open to formal requests to have place names restored to their original forms. But it has to be careful not to make things difficult for emergency services, which might become confused when responding to urgent calls.