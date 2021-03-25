Menu
Higgins launches formal complaint

by Finn McHugh
25th Mar 2021 12:33 PM

 

Brittany Higgins has filed a formal complaint with Scott Morrison's chief of staff over claims his staff briefed against her partner, which the prime minister has refused to confirm.

Ms Higgins, who alleged she was raped in a ministerial office within Parliament House in 2019, has written to the PM's chief of staff John Kunkel over claims the PMO's media team backgrounded against her partner.

She has lodged a formal complaint over the allegation, which she said had been raised with her by multiple journalists from various news outlets.

"In the days following my interview with The Project regarding my experience in Parliament House, I was made aware by numerous journalists about the backgrounding that was happening against my partner," it read.

"To my knowledge, this was being done by staff within the Prime Minister's media team."

It comes after the Prime Minister refused on Thursday to rule out his staff backgrounding against Ms Higgins' partner, but said "no one" had raised the concerns with his chief of staff.

"There has been no one in the gallery, nothing has been raised with my office from anyone in the gallery making any of those accusations or any discomfort about anything that my office has done," he told ABC Radio.

"People make allegations all the time second, third-hand. But there's no one who has raised that with my chief of staff out of the gallery, no."

More to come

Originally published as Higgins launches formal complaint

