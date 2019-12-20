Menu
BUSINESS: Ella Bache have reopened in Noosa Civic after 18 months.
Business

High-end business reopens in busy shopping centre

Caitlin Zerafa
20th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
AFTER 18 months as a vacant shop space, a high-end beauty salon has reopened in Noosa Civic.

Ella Bache reopened last week after Mackay-based mother-of-seven Nadine Becker decided to "fill the gap".

A Sunshine Coast girl originally, Ms Becker had been living in Mackay with her husband and children, but thought it was time to go back to her roots.

"I bought an Ella Bache in Mackay, which is actually an award-winning salon," she said.

"I knew the Noosa one had closed and I noticed there was a gap in the market here and I wanted to be able to also help out with locals jobs."

The previous owner tried to sell in 2018, but unable to find a prospective buyer, shut the salon in July.

Ms Becker said she was looking forward to their journey in Noosa and would be offering opening specials before and after Christmas.

"I am very excited to be part of the local community," she said.

Passionate about supporting locals, Ms Becker said Ella Bache Noosa were also looking to sponsor community groups.

"We would like to support local sporting clubs or charities with sponsorship, so would like them to get in touch with us," she said.

Ella Bache Noosa is located in Noosa Civic Shopping Centre.

