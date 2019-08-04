High-end studio to hit notes

AFTER years of planning, a new recording studio is set to open in Noosa and hopes to hit high end notes in the music industry.

Located at Noosaville’s Christian Outreach Centre, 822 Studio will open its doors next month and to mark the occasion will kick off with two community education courses.

The courses are for those interested in songwriting and receiving a hands-on studio recording experience.

Inspired by some of the best in the world, the studio is the result of extensive research visits to top US recording studios in places such as Nashville.

Acoustic treatment and latest recording technology went into the construction of the studio.

Marketing manager Nick Humbert said he was excited to bring this space to Noosa.

“Noosa is such a beautiful and inspiring place with an amazing creative vibe, so it seems only right that it finally has a top professional recording studio that can accommodate all productions,” he said.

The studio will cater for everyone from solo singers and small bands to full orchestras and choirs.

“We want this space to appeal to both interstate and international visiting artists coming to create in Noosa, but we also want to make it a community facility for local talent.

“To that end we have some great events being run on a non-profit basis”

On Saturday, August 10 is an introduction to recording music in a professional studio lead by one of the studio’s engineers and top film and music industry veteran, Daniel Brown.

Later this month will be a course for aspiring songwriters who want to turn that tune in their head into the next big hit and will be lead by award-winning songwriter and producer Jeff Crabtree.

Mr Crabtree has worked with some of the biggest names in the business on more than 120 albums, films and TV shows.

These session will take place on August 23 and 24 and will reveal the secrets to successful songwriting: hooks, lyrics, grooves, collaboration, copyright and how the masters think — everything to get you started before you lay down your own platinum track.

For information and pricing visit www.822Studio.com or call 0420514780.