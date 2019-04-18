High price of fuel in Noosa this Easter

HIGH PRICE: Motorists are fuming fuel prices have risen more than 20 cents in the lead-up to Easter.

MOTORISTS filling up with fuel in the week before Easter are hopping mad to see unleaded and E10 prices rise more than 20 cents overnight.

"We won't be coming back here again,” said Londoner Keith Jones, who is on a motorhome holiday of Australia with wife Niki.

"We've travelled up from Sydney and are on the way to Cairns.

"We've filled up four times since Sydney and this is the most we've paid. It's cost $83.93 to top up.

"It's ridiculous. They're just taking advantage of people during the holidays.”

The price rise wasn't restricted to Noosa, with service stations around South East Queensland delivering the early Easter surprise to motorists.

Prices on Monday morning were, on average, around 136.9 cpl and by Tuesday were 159.9.

"We were as surprised as anyone (by the increase),” said one service station attendant who declined to be named.

RACQ head of public policy Rebecca Michael said the rise was "understandably frustrating”.

"About two-thirds of retailers have moved to 159.9cpl ... unfortunately we think that these high prices will continue throughout the Easter long weekend,” Ms Michael said.

"Hopefully we will see some relief next week.”

Motorist Terry Bates described the price hike as "disgraceful”.

"But it happens every time before holidays, before long weekends ... when they know there will be more people on the roads,” Mr Bates said.

"The government pretends to be concerned and do something about it - like this Fuel Watch - but the oil companies are doing what they like and the pollies are paying lip service.

"They'll put it down to a normal cycle but that's bulls*t.

"It's nothing to do with the cycle, it's fuel companies just ripping off mums and dads.”