High-profile bikie lawyer targeted in police raid
POLICE have raided the home of high-profile Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum.
A search warrant was executed on Mr MacCallum's Burleigh Heads home on Monday.
Items were seized and he was reportedly issued with a notice to appear in court.
The raid on the lawyer, who has acted for high-profile sports stars and bikies, is allegedly connected to a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.
The Courier-Mail has approached Mr MacCallum for comment.
Police and legal sources have confirmed the raid took place.
