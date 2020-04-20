Menu
OPINION: ‘When I was in my final year of school, I thought going to university was crucial.’
High school students, stop listening to your parents

Matt Collins
20th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
(Opinion piece)

653 years ago when I was in school, going back after holidays was never a fun time.

So, I can only imagine how students are feeling today as they prepare to go back to study amidst a worldwide pandemic.

Studying at the same place they eat their breakfast and dinner is going to be an unsettling experience.

I feel for the senior students mostly.

The ones who are in their final year of school and only months away from entering the so-called 'real world'.

Now it’s time for the ‘real world.’
As parents, we regularly remind our kids how very important this final year of study is.

And I don't think we should.

Because it isn't that important.

Not in the overall scope of a person's life.

Don't get me wrong, I firmly believe our students should apply themselves to the best of their ability and strive for the best marks possible.

Especially if their long-term career goal requires a university degree.

But for many, a university degree is not a necessity.

In fact, I'd go as far as to say it's counterproductive.

When I was in my final year of school, I thought going to university was crucial.

All my friends were going, all the teachers spoke about it.

It was all everyone seemed to talk about.

So I went.

Now, as a 40-something grumpy, old person, I realise it was a huge waste of time.

An expensive waste of time.

I was 17, and it wasn't the right place for me to be at the time.

I would've been better off getting a job, working hard and learning about saving money and investing.

As opposed to getting drunk and learning about stuff I can't even remember.

As parents, it's our role to guide our kids, not stress them out.

If they do well at school, that's amazing.

But if they don't, that's OK as well.

Let them enjoy this final year of school.

There is enough stress in the world at the moment without you adding to it.

