Crime

High-speed school zone rampage: Four hit, children hurt

14th Aug 2020 5:43 AM
A man has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle at high speed in a school zone at Woodridge on Thursday afternoon.

Police will allege that a white Subaru sedan stolen from Boronia Heights on August 11 was driven at about 100km/h along Smith Road before colliding with three other vehicles outside a primary school around 3pm.

The Subaru clipped a car causing it to cross the road and the collide head on with another vehicle.

The second vehicle sustained major damage and contained three primary-aged schoolchildren. The third car also sustained major damage and contained two primary-aged schoolchildren.

The fourth vehicle involved sustained minor damage.

All occupants of the damaged cars were lucky to escape serious injury.

The alleged driver of the stolen Subaru sustained minor injuries and was arrested by police before being taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital for precautionary assessment.

A 30-year-old Tingalpa man has since been charged with two counts of burglary and commit indictable offence and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while affected by an intoxicating substance, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, obstruct police, assault police, fraud and driving unlicensed.

He is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on August 17.

Originally published as High-speed school zone rampage: Four hit, children hurt

