Rehab patient Sydney MacRae tests out new technology with Eden Private Hospital director of rehabilitation, Dr Phoebe Slape. Picture: Christine Hall
Rehab patient Sydney MacRae tests out new technology with Eden Private Hospital director of rehabilitation, Dr Phoebe Slape. Picture: Christine Hall
Health

High-tech rehab to make Coast hospital a ‘destination’

Peter Gardiner
19th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
A small Coast town is offering patients recovering from serious brain ailments the only extensive robo-recovery program available in southeast Queensland hospitals.

A major investment in state-of the-art technology by Eden Private Hospital includes robotics, sensors, virtual reality and gaming style equipment to achieve enhanced outcomes for patients.

Robo therapy has Cooroy patients in the pink

High-tech plans to tackle Peregian fire storms

Eden Private Hospital chief executive officer Jo Munday said the latest robotics technology to arrive in Australia offered a wide range benefits to patients recovering from functional deficits associated with stroke, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s disease, as well as musculoskeletal and spinal conditions.

Eden Private Hospital CEO Jo Munday.
Eden Private Hospital CEO Jo Munday.

Ms Munday expected her hospital would become a destination for patients needing intensive therapy after the technology was successfully trialled earlier this year at Cooroy and at another Health Care Australia hospital in New South Wales.

Eden’s director of rehabilitation, Dr Phoebe Slape, said the results and feedback from patients who had used the robotics technology was overwhelmingly positive.

“One of Eden’s young stroke survivors said she felt she completed her exercises much more comprehensively on the devices than she did in traditional therapy sessions,” Dr Slape said.

“We had a patient with multiple sclerosis tell us she felt significant benefit from the couple of weeks of the trial.

Eden Private Hospital patient Fay Slade and exercise physiologist John Turnbull work on her recovery.
Eden Private Hospital patient Fay Slade and exercise physiologist John Turnbull work on her recovery.

“Evidence shows repetition aids recovery and, across the board, patients find the robotics not only challenges but engages them to keep working towards their goals, with gaming and virtual reality incorporated to aid in motivation.”

