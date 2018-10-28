Little relief from heat as records fall

Brisbane might have escaped the worst of the heat but Streets Beach at South Bank was still packed. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

SWELTERING temperatures will continue today after the heatwave brought record-breaking October temperatures in central Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there were significant records broken for October maximum temperatures yesterday.

Longreach hit 43.9C, 10C above average for an October day and the hottest temperature combining all the sites in the area since 1896.

Clermont recorded 41.3C yesterday, the warmest since 1910, and Moranbah climbed to 41.4C, the hottest since 1986.

Thangool also recorded a hot day, reaching 38.4C, the hottest since 1928.

BoM forecaster Chris Joseph said there could be further records today and tomorrow in similar locations as the heatwave continues.

Meanwhile, southeast Queensland may see showers today and a slight chance of a storm this afternoon north of the Sunshine Coast.

"Brisbane we'll probably see a few showers develop late this evening, it will be pretty cloudy as well," Mr Joseph said.

"It will probably be a better chance for showers tomorrow and pretty cool as well."