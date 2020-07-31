Menu
The crucial Hilton Tce Ernest St intersection takes shape in Tewantin.
High tides put new roundabout under the pump

Peter Gardiner
31st Jul 2020 2:41 PM
It’s “all hands on the pumps” at one of Noosa’s key road projects as council contractors work keep a nearby river at bay.

Noosa Council project officer Cody Johnston said the stormwater works along Hilton Tce at Tewantin had been “heavily impacted by the tidal movements and the water table level”.

Expect delays for $3 million road fix

Rain may delay long-awaited road upgrades

The low-lying stretch is often inundated during king tides.

“These challenges meant we have to do a lot of pumping out of water during the installation of the stormwater line,” Mr Johnston said.

Noosa Council project officer Cody Johnston.
Works have included building a new roundabout at the intersection of Ernest St to free up the daily congestion grind in the area.

“The intersection is identified as one of the most busy intersections in the shire,” Mr Johnstone said.

Local traffic counts have found more than 17,000 vehicles pass through the junction every day.

“The installation of the roundabout itself will help traffic to flow through the intersection and hopefully reduce the congestion we find through this area,” Mr Johnston said.

“It’s also included the finalisation of the shared pedestrian footpath around the back of Tait House, dedicated cycleways along the Hilton Tce corridor as well as the installation of over 900m of new footpath.

“We’ve installed over a kilometre’s worth of new kerb and channel, we’ve installed over 850m of new stormwater drainage beneath the roadway itself … we’re now addressing the final stage of the asphalt work.”

Night works will next week be focused on completing the roundabout with the day works concentrated on completing the remaining sections of Hilton Tce on Monday and Tuesday.

“The contractors worked really closely with the residents,” Mr Johnston said.

“We’ve had reports about them helping people carrying their shopping or their luggage from their cars.”

Mr Johnston said the cooperative gesture was because the works stopped locals from parking in front of their houses.

