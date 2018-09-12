Highway traffic congested following earlier roll-over
UPDATE 7.30AM: TRAFFIC is clearing following an earlier crash at Karalee this morning.
The crash happened on the Warrego Hwy just after 6am.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said the crash did not block the highway.INITIAL: TRAFFIC on the Warrego Hwy is stopped this morning following after a vehicle rolled at Karalee just after 6am.
Drivers report trafic is backed up to the Kholo exit.
Emergency services have taken one person to Ipswich Hospital.
#Karalee - Paramedics are at the scene of a single vehicle rollover that was reported on the Warrego Highway at 6.03am. No life-threatening injuries reported.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 11, 2018