Child trapped in Bruce Hwy crash wreckage, major delays

A child was trapped in the back of a family van after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

UPDATE 4.50PM: A child has sustained multiple leg fractures in a horror Bruce Highway crash, as two other children and five adults are also taken to hospital this afternoon.

The child will be taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, while seven others will be taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

UPDATE 4.40PM: Witnesses report a child was trapped in the back of a family van after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

A ute collided with the van at Bells Creek in the southbound lanes at 3.40pm, with paramedics still assessing eight people including three children involved in the crash.

One lane of the Bruce Highway remains closed, with delays of 35 minutes.

UPDATE 4.07AM: Eight people including three children have been hurt after two vehicles collided on the Bruce Highway, leaving one person trapped.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman confirmed one person was trapped in a car after a two-vehicle crash on the highway at Bells Creek.

Paramedics are assessing the injured, and so far have reported one of the adults has suffered a rib injury.

Meanwhile the southbound lanes have been blocked and the gridlock now stretches 5km.

BREAKING: Emergency crews are rushing to the scene of a crash on the Bruce Highway, with reports motorists have been trapped.

The crash was reported just after 3.40pm in the southbound lanes at Bells Creek, near the intersection of Bells Creek Rd.

Both southbound lanes have been affected, and in the minutes following the crash traffic has ground to a halt at the scene.

More to come.