The rescue helicopter has been called to a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda this morning. Both lanes of the highway have been closed.
Breaking

Highway mayhem as rollover closes road

Ashley Carter
by
15th Jun 2020 7:35 AM
THE Bruce Highway is closed in both directions at Gunalda, north of Gympie, after a man in his 60s was injured in a single-vehicle rollover this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the rollover about 2km north of Gunalda about 6.15am.

'UNDER THE WHEELS OF THE CEMENT TRUCK': MAN'S COMA NIGHTMARE

The driver is in a stable condition with an upper limb injury and is being treated at the scene for spinal precautions. The rescue helicopter has arrived and the man is expected to be airlifted to hospital.

Police have closed both lanes of the highway as emergency services work to clear the scene. Long delays are expected.

More to come.

bruce highway gunalda scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

