Highway mayhem as rollover closes road

The rescue helicopter has been called to a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda this morning. Both lanes of the highway have been closed. Contributed

THE Bruce Highway is closed in both directions at Gunalda, north of Gympie, after a man in his 60s was injured in a single-vehicle rollover this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the rollover about 2km north of Gunalda about 6.15am.

The driver is in a stable condition with an upper limb injury and is being treated at the scene for spinal precautions. The rescue helicopter has arrived and the man is expected to be airlifted to hospital.

Police and emergency services are at the scene of a traffic crash Gunalda, the @Bruce_Hwy is CLOSED. Delays expected #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/9iBPvK4MZp — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) June 14, 2020

Police have closed both lanes of the highway as emergency services work to clear the scene. Long delays are expected.

