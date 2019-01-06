Hilary Duff re-enacts Rachel McAdams' breast pumping photo

HILARY Duff has posted a picture of herself pumping breast milk in a shower cap and duffle jacket, beneath Rachel McAdams' glamorous breast pump pic that recently went viral.

"Am I doing this right?'' she wrote.

Many people praised her unglamorous shot, which appears to be of Hilary having her hair done.

"Queen of motherhood,'' one person wrote.

"Dear lord I couldn't love you anymore. Thank you so much for everything you are doing just being you and being normal and subsequently normalizing breastfeeding!'' said another.

Others noted that she was hand pumping and argued that electric was way easier.

"The electric ones are so much easier,'' someone noted.

"Omg, a hand pump! I'm too lazy for that. Lol! Awesome job! Yay for breastfeeding!!!'' said another.

Many noted that both pictures of the actresses showed that women can feed their babies and have a life out of the home.

"Poster child for working mama. HAWT working mama! LOVE!!'' someone said.

"Your (sic) doing it so right! Promoting breast feeding while being fabulous. Showing mummy's that you can breast feed and have a life too!!! You go super mom!! '' said another.

"Both queens!!! Slaying that mom life the best way possible,'' said another fan of both stars.

Rachel McAdams' photoshoot for Girls Girls Girls quickly went viral last month.

Having given birth to her child six months ago, she needed to pump between photographs. It was reportedly her idea to take the photo with the pump.

The magazine's founder, Claire Rothstein, posted the picture of Rachel to Instagram.

"Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world, like breathing and I can't for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of," she wrote.

"I don't even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person's perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that's great.''

Rachel and boyfriend Jamie Linden welcomed a son in April last year but are yet to release his name.

Hilary gave birth to daughter Banks Violet Bair two months ago, with boyfriend Matthew Koma. She's been struggling with colic and sleepless nights.

"We two months in sister. Been a lot of sleepless nights and you sure do scream a lot. But you are worth every moment my little strugglebunny,'' she wrote on Instagram under the picture above.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.