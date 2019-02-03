Pet owners warned of dog food recall

AUSTRALIAN dog owners have been warned to check their canned pet food after a popular brand issued a voluntary recall on products that could cause serious health issues.

Hill's Pet Nutrition is voluntarily recalling 13 select canned dog food products due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.

The global recall affects dog owners in Australia, where the canned products were sold through pet stores, veterinary clinics and online.

The recall involves Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill's Science Diet canned foods.

According to a statement issued by Hill's, vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but ingestion of elevated levels can lead to potential health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure.

It stated that dogs may suffer from symptoms including vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.

An example of the Hill’s Pet dog food that has been recalled.



"Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction," the statement also read.

"Pet parents with dogs who have consumed any of the products listed and are exhibiting any of these signs should contact their veterinarian. In most cases, complete recovery is expected after discontinuation of feeding."

The company issued the recall after it received a complaint in the US about a dog showing signs of elevated vitamin D levels.

The products have been recalled due to fears they could cause serious health issues.

"Our investigation confirmed elevated levels of vitamin D due to a supplier error," it stated.

Hill's stated the error has forced them to implement "additional quality testing" prior to their release of ingredients.

"In addition to our existing safety processes, we are adding our own further testing of incoming ingredients," it also said.

Hill's also confirmed that no dry foods, cat foods, or treats in its range have been affected.

Pet owners who bought have bought the product with the specific lot/date codes listed for recall should stop feeding it to their dog immediately.

Hill's stated that discarded products can be replaced at no cost if owners contact their local pet store, vet clinic or online e-retailer where they bought it.

They can also contact Hill's via its website, call 1800 679 932 or email HillshelplineANZ@hillspet.com

See the full recall list at www.hillspet.com.au/productlist