Hinterland bank set to close

CLOSING: Cooroy’s Commonwealth Bank branch will close in December.

COOROY’s Commonwealth Bank will close its doors later this year.

A flyer at the branch alerted customers of the closure set for December 2, 2019.

From then, Commonwealth Bank customers needing to visit a branch will need to travel to nearby Noosa or Tewantin or access banking at Cooroy’s Australia Post.

Cooroy’s Commonwealth Bank branch manger was unable to provide any details as to why the branch was closing when asked by Noosa News.

Commonwealth Bank Australia have also been contacted for comment.