Hinterland community comes together for annual festival

POMONA'S annual King of the Mountain Festival is a chance for the entire local community to come together for one of the town's biggest weekends of the year.

On Sunday, July 28 from Stan Topper Park the much-loved, or loathed, Bendigo Bank International Mountain Challenge up Mt Coorora is the hero event with the weekend also to include a 3km family fun run, school relays, prince and princess race, markets, antique fair, rides and music.

Pomona King Of The Mountain Festival chairperson Heather Manders has been busy organising the weekend which thanks to Cooroy Pomona Lions Club, doubles as a fundraising project. This year they will work with One Billion Rising.

"The festival remains one of the best opportunities for the community to get together in the Noosa Hinterland and we welcome the opportunity to work with One Billion Rising team to raise awareness and break the chain of domestic violence," Ms Manders said.

The festival provides the opportunity for local schools, clubs and groups to participate with fundraising opportunities, raising awareness about cause, or promoting club activities.