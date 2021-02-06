Hinterland faces ‘sticky, humid’ weekend: weather bureau

10-month-old Vissler Lexi cools off with a dip at Tooway Creek as the humidity kicks up a notch across southeast Queensland. Picture Lachie Millard

10-month-old Vissler Lexi cools off with a dip at Tooway Creek as the humidity kicks up a notch across southeast Queensland. Picture Lachie Millard

Sunshine Coast hinterland residents and their furry friends are set to feel the pitch of a low intensity heatwave bringing with it above average temperatures this weekend.

The weather bureau said the heatwave would be felt around the state’s inland from Mackay to Toowoomba.

Forecaster Shane Kennedy said the coastal parts of the region would be spared due to sea breezes but hinterland suburbs would heat up this weekend.

“It will be a bit sticky and humid, around 3-5C above average,” Mr Kennedy said.

Mr Kennedy said temperatures would peak on Sunday with a 35C forecast for Gympie, 33C for Nambour and low 30s across other hinterland suburbs.

Fishing report: Scott Hiller reveals the catch of the day

Cricket, AFL catered for in Aura’s stadium plans

10-month-old Vissler Lexi cools off with a dip at Tooway Creek as the humidity kicks up a notch across southeast Queensland. Picture: Lachie Millard

He said temperatures were expected to drop back to the Coast’s February average of 28C on Monday when a southeast change pushes through.

“The peak of the heat is tomorrow and it will be quite hot ahead of that change,” he said.

“There’s potential for showers and storms late on Sunday afternoon.”