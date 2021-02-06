Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
10-month-old Vissler Lexi cools off with a dip at Tooway Creek as the humidity kicks up a notch across southeast Queensland. Picture Lachie Millard
10-month-old Vissler Lexi cools off with a dip at Tooway Creek as the humidity kicks up a notch across southeast Queensland. Picture Lachie Millard
Weather

Hinterland faces ‘sticky, humid’ weekend: weather bureau

Matty Holdsworth
6th Feb 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sunshine Coast hinterland residents and their furry friends are set to feel the pitch of a low intensity heatwave bringing with it above average temperatures this weekend.

The weather bureau said the heatwave would be felt around the state’s inland from Mackay to Toowoomba.

Forecaster Shane Kennedy said the coastal parts of the region would be spared due to sea breezes but hinterland suburbs would heat up this weekend.

“It will be a bit sticky and humid, around 3-5C above average,” Mr Kennedy said.

Mr Kennedy said temperatures would peak on Sunday with a 35C forecast for Gympie, 33C for Nambour and low 30s across other hinterland suburbs.

Fishing report: Scott Hiller reveals the catch of the day

Cricket, AFL catered for in Aura’s stadium plans

10-month-old Vissler Lexi cools off with a dip at Tooway Creek as the humidity kicks up a notch across southeast Queensland. Picture: Lachie Millard
10-month-old Vissler Lexi cools off with a dip at Tooway Creek as the humidity kicks up a notch across southeast Queensland. Picture: Lachie Millard

He said temperatures were expected to drop back to the Coast’s February average of 28C on Monday when a southeast change pushes through.

“The peak of the heat is tomorrow and it will be quite hot ahead of that change,” he said.

“There’s potential for showers and storms late on Sunday afternoon.”

bureau of meteorology qld heatwave sunshine coast hinterland weather forecast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suburb breakdown: How 2020 changed Coast house prices

        Premium Content Suburb breakdown: How 2020 changed Coast house prices

        Property Rock bottom interest rates and a yearning to escape the city increased property demand to a level never seen before by many experienced real estate agents.

        Adventurous $3.7M build child’s play for Coast firm

        Premium Content Adventurous $3.7M build child’s play for Coast firm

        Council News A major project will be a worthy challenge for a Coast builder

        Council CEO warns Noosa in for tough year

        Premium Content Council CEO warns Noosa in for tough year

        Council News A leader warns that although Noosa’s financial position had stood up surprisingly...

        Warning issued for Coast as swell cranks up

        Premium Content Warning issued for Coast as swell cranks up

        Weather Remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Lucas have generated choppy swells