Hinterland horses hold the reins to human mental health

Horse and Humans at Belli Park are an interactive recipe for better mental well being.

HORSING around in Noosa hinterland may be one of the best therapies for ensuring mental wellbeing.

As part of Queensland Mental Health Week starting on Saturday in the lead up to World Mental Health Day on October 10, one focus locally will be in the paddocks of Belli Park at the home of Horses and Humans.

Queensland Health is promoting the benefits of this age-old interaction between people and a herd of equine “therapists”.

Horse and Human team leaders Matty Sormani and Coralie Kedzlie said they use the “intuition and responses of horses to assist people to find solutions to their individual challenges”.

The complex has its horse helpers running freely in their paddocks or in the covered arena dispensing “equine assisted personal development and therapies”.

This rural-based program is a prime example of Mental health Week’s theme of “take time — for mental health”.

“In partnership with horses, we provide accessible opportunities for personal development and mental wellness to people of all ages, in a confidential, inclusive and empowering environment,” they said.

“People of all ages, children, teens, adults, and family groups, can develop personally through experiential learning with the horse as a healing and therapeutic guide.

“The horse offers us the opportunity to experience a wide range of feelings and an unconditional and non-judgemental relationship.

“As we interact, the horse responds immediately to non-verbal cues and provides instant, honest and observable feedback as he guides us on a restorative journey, bringing insight into group dynamics as well as to the individual roles we play with families, friends and communities.”

They said this relationship of trust empowers people to better manage their interaction with others and behavioural issues, substance abuse, eating disorders, abuse issues, depression, anxiety and PTSD.

To learn more got to:

https://www.horsesandhumans.com.au/

Take time is also about breaking down the stigma associated with mental illness and reaching out to people in our communities who need support. https://www.qldmentalhealthweek.org.au/about.