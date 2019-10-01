Menu
Login
Horse and Humans at Belli Park are an interactive recipe for better mental well being.
Horse and Humans at Belli Park are an interactive recipe for better mental well being.
News

Hinterland horses hold the reins to human mental health

1st Oct 2019 3:24 PM

HORSING around in Noosa hinterland may be one of the best therapies for ensuring mental wellbeing.

As part of Queensland Mental Health Week starting on Saturday in the lead up to World Mental Health Day on October 10, one focus locally will be in the paddocks of Belli Park at the home of Horses and Humans.

Queensland Health is promoting the benefits of this age-old interaction between people and a herd of equine “therapists”.

Horse and Human team leaders Matty Sormani and Coralie Kedzlie said they use the “intuition and responses of horses to assist people to find solutions to their individual challenges”.

The complex has its horse helpers running freely in their paddocks or in the covered arena dispensing “equine assisted personal development and therapies”.

This rural-based program is a prime example of Mental health Week’s theme of “take time — for mental health”.

“In partnership with horses, we provide accessible opportunities for personal development and mental wellness to people of all ages, in a confidential, inclusive and empowering environment,” they said.

“People of all ages, children, teens, adults, and family groups, can develop personally through experiential learning with the horse as a healing and therapeutic guide.

“The horse offers us the opportunity to experience a wide range of feelings and an unconditional and non-judgemental relationship.

“As we interact, the horse responds immediately to non-verbal cues and provides instant, honest and observable feedback as he guides us on a restorative journey, bringing insight into group dynamics as well as to the individual roles we play with families, friends and communities.”

They said this relationship of trust empowers people to better manage their interaction with others and behavioural issues, substance abuse, eating disorders, abuse issues, depression, anxiety and PTSD.

To learn more got to:

https://www.horsesandhumans.com.au/

Take time is also about breaking down the stigma associated with mental illness and reaching out to people in our communities who need support. https://www.qldmentalhealthweek.org.au/about.

belli park mental health week noosa noosa hinterland noosa horses noosa wellbeing
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Five things to do in Noosa this week

    Five things to do in Noosa this week

    News School holiday fun continues in Noosa this week with something to do for just about everyone.

    Resorts pushed to punt plastic bottles

    Resorts pushed to punt plastic bottles

    Education Plastic is far from fantastic in Noosa according to its peak tourism body which is...

    Hail, rain and shine in Noosa as holidays turn a little soggy

    Hail, rain and shine in Noosa as holidays turn a little...

    News Noosa weather outlook is looking not too shabby

    Help future proof your job with 3D edge

    Help future proof your job with 3D edge

    News Noosa Council 3D printing looks to be a real winner