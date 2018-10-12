Hinterland landowners not consulted

TRAIL FAIL: Landowners between Cooran and Pomona have been left in the dark over a new cycle path proposed on their properties.

LANDOWNERS between the hinterland towns of Cooran and Pomona will be delivering a petition to Noosa Council pledging their opposition to a proposed bike path between the towns.

And the petition may arrive at council's ordinary meeting, at the same time as another one in support of the bike path.

Residents of Pomona and Cooran recently compiled a petition of more than 1000 signatures inside four weeks, collected only within the towns through local shops, asking council to devise a bike path between the towns, citing safety issues on the busy, narrow country roads, as well as a being healthy travel activity for schoolchildren.

They also cited the access to shops in Pomona for Cooran residents.

The organisers intended to present the petition to the council at its next ordinary meeting on Thursday, October 18.

A spokesman for the landowner group, who asked not to be named, said the first he had heard of the idea was when he read the front page story in the October 5 edition of Noosa News.

"No one has been in touch with us about this,” the spokesman said.

"This idea was looked at about 10 years ago.”

The spokesman said the story mentioned an easement which could be part of the access, but "there is no such easement”.

"These are not accurate statistics [in the story],” he said.

He said Noosa Council had looked at bike paths when it was developing its bike network.

"They found it to be unviable and unachievable,” he said.

"There is an existing bike trail from Cooran to Pomona - it's up the high land [via] Jampot Creek Road, past Mount Cooroora.

"That road is a nice and scenic way, would have to be sealed.”

The spokesman said the organisers claimed they had been in touch with Noosa MP Sandy Bolton's office, but they know nothing about it.

"And Queensland Rail said [at the time] they had no interest.”

The spokesman said Jampot Creek Road was an all-weather access road "and you could upgrade it to bitumen at a fraction of the cost [of a whole bikeway]”.

He also questioned the claim concerning lack of buses.

"There is the 632 bus route which goes to Cooran early mornings, midday and afternoons,” he siad.

"This whole thing has caught us off-guard; no one had the good manners to contact land-owners.”

A council spokesman said council did "not have any current plans for a formal bike path between Cooran and Pomona, however there is an existing trail - part of the Noosa Trail Network - that links the two towns”.