Hinterland neighbour's plea: 'No more fireworks at retreat'

SPARKS have already flown with one cranky neighbour over fireworks at a Eumundi rural holiday retreat offering romantic getaways in two luxurious holiday houses on a Grasstree Rd property, seeking council approval for short-term accommodation.

The owner of the Eumundi Dairy Retreat Dr David Kirkman had originally sought approval from Sunshine Coast Council for farm stays.

The applicant's planning consultant has since applied for an application amendment saying "this not for a bona-fide farm stay and does not comprise cabins".

In application documents the consultant said: "Dr Kirkman would like it noted that a formal complaint was made by Dr Kirkman's neighbour on the 22 October 2016 following a private function held on-site."

This was the wedding of Dr Kirkman's son.

The consultant said a complaint was made following a fireworks display between 9pm and 9.06pm.

"In this regard, council are advised that the fireworks display was undertaken by a pyrotechnic and fireworks display company, whereby the company notified the fire warden, police and neighbouring residents prior to the event.

"In support of our application for short-term accommodation, please find attached a code of conduct outlining the rules and responsibilities of proper practice for guests," the consultant said.

The code for guests stays:

1. Respect for our rural neighbours must be demonstrated at all times for the duration of stay at Eumundi Dairy Retreat.

2. All noise, to include amplified music and voices, must cease on site by no later than 10.30pm.

3. Large commercial functions (weddings) are not to be held.

4. Fireworks are not permitted under any circumstances.

"Please understand that our code of conduct aims to ensure a satisfactory stay by all of our guests, and appropriately considers our rural neighbours, to maintain a peaceful and quiet rural setting," the consultant said.

The retreat's website advertises accommodation in a restored Queenslander homestead which sleeps up to six or a four-bedroom converted dairy which sleeps up to eight.

Application submissions close with the council on April 27.