Hinterland property provides the ideal combination

OFFERING the ideal combination of modern design and acreage living, 181 Tandur-Traveston Rd is a real find, particularly if you love horses and cattle.

The 22.5-acre block is all usable and currently accommodates horses and cattle. It's the perfect property for the car enthusiast, too, as there's accommodation for 17 vehicles.

The property boasts a desirable north-east aspect and delivers stunning uninterrupted views across the paddocks and beyond.

Step through the front door and you'll immediately see that no expense has been spared here. The kitchen is quite breathtaking, with its modern grey and white décor, stone bench tops, 900mm gas cooktop and oven, dishwasher, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry.

The open plan living space is stylish and naturally light, with raked-ceilings and stacker doors opening to the large outdoor entertaining area. With air-conditioning, ceiling fans and lovely cross breezes, you'll be cool and comfortable all year round.

The bedrooms are spacious with room to accommodate family and friends. The home is low-maintenance throughout, with easy-care floors (carpet in the bedrooms) and a neutral colour scheme.

Large picture windows have been used throughout to bring the outside in and make the most of this property's superb location.

Outside it just gets better, the house yard is like a manicured park with landscaped gardens and rolling green lawns, a cubby house and room for any size pool of your dreams straight off the internment area.

The land is elevated, very gently sloping away from the house with seven prime-quality fenced paddocks.

Two large sheds (one suitable for stables) with 3-phase power, two dams, and a huge 35m x 70m sand arena. And something no one else has, a side gate with direct access to the Dingo Creek winery.

Located close to the national park and riding trails, 30 minutes to the world famous Noosa beach, 15 minutes to either Pomona or Gympie, makes this a fabulously central location and an opportunity to live the life many only get to dream of.

TRAVESTON

181 Tandur-Traveston Rd

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 17 Car, 9.31ha

Features: Modern home on 9.31ha, views, air-conditioning, ceiling fans, raked ceilings, stacker doors, sheds, dams, 35m by 70m sand arena

Price: Offers over $825,000

Agent: Hargrave Real Estate

Contact: Sam Hargrave 0425 777 121, Phil Hargrave 0417 750 507

Inspect: Saturday 2.30-3pm