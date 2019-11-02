Hinterland residents’ group up for renewal

COOROY Areas Residents’ Association is holding its annual general meeting in December, with all office positions being declared vacant.

CARA president Rod Ritchie said membership was healthy at around 90 members, and the association was working at being proactive in the main on issues affecting the area, rather than reactive.

“One exception to that has been the (Myall/Elm and Diamond/Elm streets) intersections, for example,” he said.

“But the members are very active in coming up with positive ideas, and we are lucky to have people like (former councillor and) CARA stalwart Ray Kelly, along with new committee member Ross Pilcher.”

Mr Ritchie said one idea being explored by the pair was a potential cycleway from Cooroy all the way to Tewantin.

“It would only need to reach Tinbeerwah Hall – and the whole route would be on council or state land.

“There would be no purchase of private land required.”

Mr Ritchie said there was already connectivity beyond Tinbeerwah down to Tewantin.

“There are a couple of parks along the way; it would be very scenic,” he said.

Cooroy is increasingly under pressure to improve its infrastructure as the town takes the weight of most of Noosa Shire’s remaining population growth before reaching its cap.

The AGM is to be held on Tuesday, December 3 at Cooroy RSL in Cooroy’s Maple St from 5.30pm.

There will be an election of CARA management committee members for the next term.

It is understood Mr Ritchie will again run for the CARA presidency.

To nominate for a position, download a form from www.caracooroy.com and email it to caracooroy@yahoo.com.