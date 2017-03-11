Hippo in distress could be the best

THE story of a naughty hippo stuck in detention could just be the crazy idea that wins St Andrew's Anglican College student Jake Fortey a writing award.

The Year 8 pupil was recently announced as one of six shortlisted entrants in the 2017 Redgum Book Club Young Writers' Award short story category for his tale about a hippo.

Jake, who would like to write novels for 10-13 year olds when he is older, said the opportunity to have his work published was very exciting.

"I came up with the idea randomly and by generating ideas, and wrote the story just for the competition,” he said.

"I am also writing a story at the moment about a kid who has anger issues, and meets someone who helps him work through them in different ways.”

The budding author would like to follow in the footsteps of a few of his favourite authors, Joe Ducie, Darren Shan and James Dashner.

"A lot of my favourite authors write comedy but I would like to focus on action and adventure too,” he said.

"Writing allows you to express your ideas and there are no real rules - you can make up whatever you like!”

More than 1000 young authors set their pens to paper for the chance to have their short story or children's picture book idea published and distributed throughout the country.

The winner of each category will be announced in March.