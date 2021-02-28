Menu
Noosa Halse Lodge will be undergoing a new lease arrangement but will be staying in the hands of the Anglican Church.
Property

Historic Noosa site set for tourism resurgence

Peter Gardiner
28th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Lovers of one of Noosa’s historic landmarks should be able to breathe easier – the stately Halse Lodge sitting on the doorstep to Hastings St will not be sold by owners of the Anglican Church.

Local concerns were raised last year when the church opened up the large land parcel at 2 Halse Lane which operates as a backpackers for expressions of interest.

Rich slice of Coast history not for redeveloping

Two into one rebuild equals Hastings St luxury

The church prospectus said the site, which has heritage protection development constraints, was open to lease, joint venture or sale or “any other arrangement deemed suitable”.

Commercial real estate specialists Frank Knight have been working with the Anglican Church Southern Queensland since the EOI period ended in October and this week announced negotiations with a Queensland-based party to lease the property “for a tourism outcome”.

Noosa's Heritage-listed Halse Lodge, located only 150m from Hastings St is set for a new leaseholder.
The church remained tight lipped as to the identity of the leaseholder for now.

ACSQ group property manager Hiro Kawamata said the proposed use of the property would benefit the local tourism industry, local community and economy.

Mr Kawamata said the outcome should provide longevity for the heritage property.

He said the proposal intended to respect and enhance the historic site and the surrounding ecological environment.

Frank Knight’s Blake Goddard said the EOI campaign had resulted in very strong interest from a range of interested parties, both locally and internationally-based.

The outcome will be subject to a due diligence period.

anglican church historic halse lodge noosa development noosa property market
Noosa News

