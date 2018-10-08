Historic Valley Rattler back on track

ALL ABOARD: Mary Valley Rattler drivers Peter Alder and John Flynn ready for the First Run at Historic Gympie Station.

ALL ABOARD: Mary Valley Rattler drivers Peter Alder and John Flynn ready for the First Run at Historic Gympie Station. Leeroy Todd

ON BOARD the historic Mary Valley Rattler was the place to be on Saturday, as the train celebrated its First Run Day with a return trip to Amamoor via Dagun.

The fun-filled day of activities and entertainment was an unforgettable start to the iconic railway's welcome return to regular services.

Morning and afternoon services on the Mary Valley Rattler will now run three days per week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, for a return journey from the historic Gympie or Amamoor stations via Dagun.

Dotted with quaint country towns and known for its high-quality produce, the scenic Mary Valley is home to descendants of the original pioneers of the area and is an ideal place to experience the friendly laidback atmosphere of rural living at its best.

It's a fun, half day adventure suitable for the whole family and a trip you'll want to take again and again.

For more information, ticket purchases and departure times visit www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au/ or call the Mary Valley Rattler on 54822750.