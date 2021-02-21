Menu
Landsborough Museum's new roof completed.
News

Historical museum’s facelift complete after closure

Natalie Wynne
21st Feb 2021 12:00 PM
An historical hinterland museum is open once again following a three month closure.

The Landsborough Museum now has a new roof over its head after repairs were highlighted as a major concern in the museum's conservation management plan (2019).

The report identified leaks in the roof into the internal ceiling causing deterioration and warping and structural issues in the front section of the main building.

The restoration works undertaken by local engineering company Smartstruct Building Contractors were finalised in November last year.

Landsborough Museum grants coordinator Rosey Field said the roof and guttering better reflected the heritage values of the building.

"The roofing material used today is much closer to what would have been used in 1924 when the Chambers opened," Ms Field said.

Landsborough Museum roof renovations during construction.
The museum is the former council chambers and is listed in the Queensland heritage register as a place of cultural heritage significance.

The former Landsborough shire council chambers opened in 1924.

It was the first purpose-built council chambers for the Landsborough shire and although the building has been altered and undergone major extensions, the original form is still evident.

Council handed over the building to the Landsborough & District Historical Society Inc in 1976 to form a museum for the local community.

The old council chambers in Landsborough in 1924.
