History in making at Eumundi

HERITAGE TAKES OFF: The Coast's heritage may see some imaginations take flight in Eumundi this Sunday.

LOCAL history will be laid bare on Sunday in Eumundi at the School of Arts Hall and there will be rich pickings from throughout the Sunshine Coast.

The Heritage Showcase from 10am-3pm will reveal the past as preserved by 15 local museums and heritage organisations,

There will be parades of fashion through the eras, demonstrations of and workshops in lost arts such as butter making and wood carving, lots of live entertainment, pus a retro cafe and much more.

Sunshine Coast Council heritage spokesman Councillor Rick Baberowski said the showcase provided the rare opportunity of immersing ourselves in the region's rich heritage all in the one location.

"I encourage the community to take a step back in time and come meet our passionate experts from the region's museums and heritage organisations,” Cr Baberowski said.

"A great example is to come along and sit in Queensland Air Museum jet fighter cockpit pod and be dazzled by the instrumentation, ejector seats and controls.

"Join in the practical print making workshop while the kids enjoy craft activities with Gubbi Gubbi Dance and Annie's Workroom.

"You could also take the time to explore the township of Eumundi with a guided walk or find out more about our tramway history at the Buderim-Palmwoods and Nambour-Mapleton Heritage Tramways film sessions

"It is a great excuse to get family and friends together and experience a great day of learning about our unique Sunshine Coast history.”

When you arrive at the Discovery Showcase, get your free copy of the new Discovery Guide - a comprehensive heritage guide of the Coast region.