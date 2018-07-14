Menu
Login
At 4.20am QAS responded to reports of an incident at Kensington
At 4.20am QAS responded to reports of an incident at Kensington Matthew Deans
News

Police investigating 'hit and run', 29yo taken to hospital

Sarah Steger
by
14th Jul 2018 10:30 AM

A 29-YEAR-OLD man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after he was hit by a car early this morning.

At 4.20am Queensland Ambulance Service responded to reports of a traffic incident at Kensington.

A spokesman said paramedics found the man in a carpark, where he was complaining of chest pain "from being hit".

QAS assessed and treated the patient, who suffered only minor injuries, on scene before transporting him to hospital by ambulance.

The spokesman said the 29-year-old said he had been "walking along Johanna Bvd when he was struck".

It is alleged the driver of the car did not get out to check on the man, and continued driving.

Queensland Police Service are investigating.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Related Items

ambulance bundaberg hospital hit and run paramedics police queensland ambulance service
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Public land tree law changes

    Public land tree law changes

    News Check the new tree laws before you cut, prune

    Give our mayor a Vinnies donation

    Give our mayor a Vinnies donation

    News Mayor to join Sleeput again

    New environment strategy needs you

    New environment strategy needs you

    News Help protect Noosa's environment

    Exhibition charity brekky for cancer

    Exhibition charity brekky for cancer

    News Breakfast, art and fundraising all for a good cause

    Local Partners