Hit the Cooloola Farm Trail

MAP IT OUT: The Cooloola Farm Trail location map.

MAP IT OUT: The Cooloola Farm Trail location map.

WITH global health specialists promoting an emphasis to eat fresh and live a healthier lifestyle, there's no time like the present to seek out your local farm produce options for your family table.

Eight quality small scale farms will open their gates on May 4 and 5 as part of Cooloola Farm Trail, during Gympie's Regional Council's project Eat Local Month GourMAY.

The 2019 event saw more than 300 visitors from all over the region and as far south as Brisbane, enjoying a self-drive farm trail.

The opportunity to meet growers and producers from the Cooloola region and learn where exactly their food comes from and how it's grown was, and is, a great attraction.

The passion and determination for small scale farming are definitely part of the reason why the farm gate attracts so much interest.

With so many farms participating, there is something for everyone.

From coffee, alpacas, strawberries, lemon myrtle, macadamia, beans, tropical fruit nursery and a nature park, each farm has a unique experience.

The trail showcases farming neighbours. The trail starts at Kin Kin (20 minutes northeast of Noosa via Kin Kin Rd), each farm is within a 5-10 minute drive of each other and makes its way north to Goomborian (via Tin Can Bay Rd).

"The trail is the perfect way to enjoy the best of the Gympie and Noosa regions. Now held over two days, make a weekend of it and enjoy a stay in the region,” Kim Lewis explains.

There are plenty of B&B and Farmstay options in the area.

And with Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay only a short drive further, it's the perfect opportunity to see even more of the region's coastal gems.

Farm owners in the Cooloola area were inspired by the scenic beauty and wanted to put the region's best foot forward.

The Cooloola Farm Trail is a huge drawcard for the area.

With so many farms participating, there is something for everyone.

The participating farms are Lindols Macadamias, Purity Essential Oils, Cooloola Berries, Bio Fields Organic, Noosa Black Coffee, Broadmeadows Farm and Alba Aquaculture.

Visit www.facebook.com/cooloolafarmtrail/ .