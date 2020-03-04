Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Hit youth offenders in parents' hip pockets: Union boss

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
4th Mar 2020 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

QUEENSLAND'S police union boss has called for parents of youth offenders to be stripped of welfare payments while claiming the courts needed to "take responsibility".

Brisbane's Southside Gang coming down to the Gold Coast.
Brisbane's Southside Gang coming down to the Gold Coast.

It comes after members of a notorious Brisbane gang took to social media to gloat about stealing a Brisbane AFL player's luxury car.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers told Sunrise this morning that police had had enough and "we just need other people to start doing their jobs and that is the judiciary as well as the parents of these young offenders".

"The courts need to step up and actually do their job and ensure these recidivist offenders receive terms of imprisonment to protect the community," he said.

Reader poll

Should parents of youth offenders lose welfare payments?

View Results

"Parents really have to have a vital role in ensuring their kids do the right things.

"If we need to cut welfare payments to make them act well so be it because nothing else is working and parents have got to step up and take responsibility as have the courts."

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter
Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter

The State Opposition touted a similar idea ahead of the 2017 election, committing to holding parents of young offenders in Townsville accountable by stripping welfare payments when their children were in youth detention.

The State and Federal Governments have been asked for comment.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks ian leavers queensland police union youth offenders

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Extraordinary’ history catches up with drink driver

        premium_icon ‘Extraordinary’ history catches up with drink driver

        Crime A drink driver who received six tickets in one day was later caught with a blood alcohol reading two times the legal limit.

        FULL RECAP: Watch the Noosa Council candidate debate

        premium_icon FULL RECAP: Watch the Noosa Council candidate debate

        Council News WATCH: Noosa Council candidates met for election debate last night

        Aussie first pedestrian rail crossing in Pomona

        premium_icon Aussie first pedestrian rail crossing in Pomona

        News Minister visits Pomona to inspect $ 7 million rail platform upgrades.

        Who is splashing the cash for Noosa Council candidates?

        premium_icon Who is splashing the cash for Noosa Council candidates?

        News Noosa campaign donors revealed in the run to council election