Hitting Cooloola coast with citizen-inspired nature blitz

The Cooloola Monster or Cooloola propator is an unusual, primitive, cricket-like insect. E. Zillmann

AS the Cooloola Coast stills strives to win World Heritage Listing, citizen scientists are being called on to playt the part by being part of the lastest 48-hour 'Bio Blitz'.

This is a grass roots biological survey of the region designed to expand the animal and plant records within the Cooloola Coast.

This is a chance to work alongside scientists and naturalists working in small survey in small groups across May17-19 in a project that was near and dear to the late Fraser Island protector John Sinclair.

This is a another landmark event aimed at highlighting the region's biodiversity organised by the Fraser Island Defenders Organisation and Cooloola Coastcare.

A Cooloola Coastcare spokeswoman said no experience or special skills are required to participate with teens through to retirees encouraged to join in to see what new finds are out there in these "diverse, magnificent, pristine natural environments”.

"No natural history expertise is required because there will be very experienced mentors and leaders accompanying all the teams on their field excursions to help find, identify and document as many species as possible and provide information.

"Last year we discovered 38 new species unknown to science,”the spokeswoman said.

Survey targets include the beach, bush, lakes, estuaries, sand blow, perched lakes and fen with informative presentations throughout the Blitz by field experts.

There is a chance to engage in dinner and social get togethers with scientists on Friday and Saturday nights. Registration is from 3:30 pm on Friday May 17. Contact: Lindy at Coordinator@Cooloola

Coastcare.org.au.