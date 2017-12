LET THERE BE LIGHT: Santa Claus helps turn on the glow in Hastings St on Friday.

THE glitter strip is truly glittering now as Santa Claus helped light the Hastings St Christmas tree.

On Friday, December 1, Hastings St let it glow as the man in red took a break from his busiest working month of the year to help spread Christmas cheer in Noosa.

With help from the crowd's loudest voices and a wave of Santa's gloved hands, the Hastings St roundabout tree started twinkling.