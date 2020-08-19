Menu
SHOPPING SANTA: As we edge closer to the Christmas break, it's time for Santa's helpers to listen to the hopes of all the Coat's good boys and girls.
Offbeat

Ho, ho, hoping for a job this Christmas?

Matt Collins
19th Aug 2020 7:30 AM
Are you holding a few extra kilograms since the COVID-19 lockdown and ready to bring out your jolly side?

Then you’re in luck.

As we edge closer to the end of the year, it’s time for Santa’s little helpers to put up their glove-wearing hands and listen to the wishes of all the Coast’s good boys and girls.

While the pay is good and you get to sit down all day, do you think you have what it takes to be a shopping centre Santa?

In a recent job advertisement by photography company Scene to Believe, there are a number of important attributes required to deliver the magic of Christmas.

You will have to have the ability to create a magical Christmas experience for everyone, every time including children who may be frightened or have special needs.

As well as the ability to think on your feet providing creative, entertaining, and appropriate stories to children’s questions.

Successful Santas are required for four hours a day, six days a week from mid-November to Christmas and must hold a current Working with Children Check and Police Check.

With an hourly rate of $30 plus super, as well as paid training, getting paid to play Santa looks very cheerful.

