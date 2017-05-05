25°
Hobby horse qualifier comp a world first

5th May 2017 5:24 AM
MORE THAN A HOBBY: RDA Volunteers, Di Bennett, Dave Morris and Lisa Chilman getting warmed up for the Hobby Horse Competition.
MORE THAN A HOBBY: RDA Volunteers, Di Bennett, Dave Morris and Lisa Chilman getting warmed up for the Hobby Horse Competition.

IF YOU don't own a horse, you can still enter the Sunshine Coast Community Equestrian Centre's newest competition event - for hobby horses.

That's right. If you can get your hands on a hobby horse (the type that doesn't require feeding and watering) you can enter in several classes, including the novice freestyle to music dressage test, show jumping or a trail course with six elements.

"It's actually taking Europe by storm and we're running with it here at North Arm,” says organiser Coralie Kedzlie, of Sunshine Coast Riding for the Disabled.

"It's just a bit of fun, but it's serious fun, too, because it is good for co-ordination and fitness and an opportunity to get out in the fresh air.

"The pressure is on the rider, not the horse and you don't need a float, you can just put it on the back seat of your car.”

The Sunshine Coast's first Hobby Horse Classes on May 21 will be a qualifier for the Sunshine Coast Mane Event on July 30.

The hobby horse competition is being run alongside dressage and trail events for "regular-sized” horses that are new to the competition arena and entries for all events are open until May 12.

"The program will provide an opportunity for horses and riders to gain valuable competition experience with expert feedback from well-renowned judges,” said Coralie.

"It's not easy to get your horse into competition.

"Competitions can be packed and noisy with a lot of people ... this is a nice transition event to give them a start. But it's still a high standard with world-class facilities and judges.”

Led events for RDA volunteers will give them the chance to show off their skills and the beautiful RDA horses.

To enter email admin@ sunshinecoastrda.com, phone 54727280 or go to nominate.com.au.

Businesses are also invited to enter hobby horse teams and compete against their rivals.

The Hobby Horse classes will feature the following:

1. BYO All Breeds Hobby Horse

2. Novice Freestyle to Music Dressage Test-Arena: 20m x 10m

3. Show Jumping - 5 jumps @ 60cm

4. Trail Course - 6 elements

Noosa News

Topics:  competition dressage hobby horse horses north arm riding for disabled sunshine coast community equestrian centre

