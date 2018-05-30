Menu
Login
Hobo Magic at Big Pineapple Music Festival.
Hobo Magic at Big Pineapple Music Festival. Ken May
News

Hobo Magic takes to Pineapple stage

29th May 2018 1:57 PM

THREE Eumundi lads better known as Hobo Magic took to the stage at Saturday's sold-out Big Pineapple Music Festival, joining the line-up of big-name acts including Illy and The Preatures.

For the band that started in thegrounds of StTeresa's CatholicCollege in Noosa just a fewyears ago, it was a huge milestone.

"It's so awesome to be here,” lead singer Connor Mitchell said.

"So good.”

With Mitchell on guitar and lead vocals, Jake Bennett on bass andLuke Hanson on drums, the boys kickedoff their set with their signature hitEagle and wowed thecrowd withtheir unique brandofold-school-inspired psychedelic rock'n' roll madness, with a love for all things groovy and heavy.

The trio recently played the Jungle Love Festival at Imbil, as well as The Zoo in Brisbane, and are thrilled their music careers are taking off.

"We still all have day jobs though,” Mitchell said.

But with their unique sound and increasing exposure at big gigs, the only way is up.

Michele Sternberg

band big pineapple music festival debut eumundi hobo magic musos noosa st teresa's catholic college
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Noosa FM to turn 21 in style with fundraiser

    Noosa FM to turn 21 in style with fundraiser

    News Fundraising event happening this Saturday to celebrate 21 years

    Complete survey for a say on Peregian Surf Club

    Complete survey for a say on Peregian Surf Club

    News Peregian community funds historic consultation process

    Trek for Kokoda spirit

    Trek for Kokoda spirit

    News Teens tackle "gruelling” challenge

    Annual donation saw gift for shed

    Annual donation saw gift for shed

    News Rotary gift to Noosa Men's Shed

    Local Partners