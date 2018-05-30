Hobo Magic takes to Pineapple stage

THREE Eumundi lads better known as Hobo Magic took to the stage at Saturday's sold-out Big Pineapple Music Festival, joining the line-up of big-name acts including Illy and The Preatures.

For the band that started in thegrounds of StTeresa's CatholicCollege in Noosa just a fewyears ago, it was a huge milestone.

"It's so awesome to be here,” lead singer Connor Mitchell said.

"So good.”

With Mitchell on guitar and lead vocals, Jake Bennett on bass andLuke Hanson on drums, the boys kickedoff their set with their signature hitEagle and wowed thecrowd withtheir unique brandofold-school-inspired psychedelic rock'n' roll madness, with a love for all things groovy and heavy.

The trio recently played the Jungle Love Festival at Imbil, as well as The Zoo in Brisbane, and are thrilled their music careers are taking off.

"We still all have day jobs though,” Mitchell said.

But with their unique sound and increasing exposure at big gigs, the only way is up.

Michele Sternberg