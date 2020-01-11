Holding the line on over the top development

SITTING councillor Brian Stockwell said the new Noosa Plan is designed to prevent local neighbourhoods and hinterland towns from turning into “overcrowded motel zones”.

“We can’t stand back and watch the short-term letting juggernaut and out-of -own investors take a crippling hold on our local streets,” Mr Stockwell said.

The March council election candidate said in the 1980s and ’90s he was in “the “frontline when council lowered building heights”.

“We started the movement to end over-the-top development by amending the Noosa Plan and adopting development control plans,” he said.

He said back then Noosa was facing threats to its lifestyle.

“We are now seeing similar attempts to derail the new Noosa Plan,” he said.

“In 2016 I committed to review the plan to ensure it builds on Noosa’s values. I am pleased to report that all of the key priorities in my campaign platform made it into the plan.

He said the plan, when adopted, will:

Limit population growth to the carrying capacity of our natural and social assets;

Address the affordability of housing by promoting mixed use and shop-top housing in business centres (for example, the Bowls Club and Noosa Civic site);

Provide incentives for housing choices that suit family size;

Create more flexibility in commercial, industrial and rural zones to foster innovation and the mix of enterprises

Support free range, low chemical, sustainable agriculture; while strongly discouraging factory farming

Include measures to reduce car dependency; and

Encourage eco-efficiency in homes and businesses.

“Noosa has a strong reputation of upholding the principles of the Noosa Plan. That way we get the development the community needs,” he said.

“In the past term we have seen some new and innovative approaches to development in our industrial zones, as well as approvals for sympathetic commercial development in our hinterland towns.

“In the three financial years to June 2019 Council approved 98 per cent of the 1375 development applications received. What’s more, in the rare instances where a decision has been appealed we have not lost a single case that has gone to court,” Mr Stockwell said.

He said council has “increased investment in economic development; employing two new full time staff members, a couple of part timers and a trainee”.

“We also introduced a new economic development grants initiative and tied increased funding for Tourism Noosa to sustainable industry development initiatives.”

He said projects funded under economic grant program support the delivery of the Local Economic Plan through initiatives that connect local business, encourage business innovation, contributes to the ease of doing business and assist in “growing the reputation of Noosa as a preferred business location”.