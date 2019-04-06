Holiday fun at Noosa libraries

APRIL School Holiday Activities across the libraries in Noosa:

LITTLE Worlds, Cooroy Library - April 8, 9-11am. Noosaville Library - April 18, 9-11am. Build your own little world in this crafty recycling workshop. All ages. This is a drop-in session. Free. No bookings required.

Spheros Chariots - Age 8+, Noosaville Library - April 9, 10-11am, Cooroy Library - April 17, 3-4pm. Put your engineering skills to the test as you partner up to create a chariot for a Sphero robot. Harness up the Sphero and compete in races and obstacle courses. Age 8+. Free. Bookings required.

Sew: Scrunchies - Age 10+. Noosaville Library - April 10, 2-2.30pm, 2.45-3.15pm, 3.30-4pm, Cooroy Library - April 12, 9-9.30am, 9.45-10.15am, 10.30-11am. Sew yourself a scrunchie of your own design. Learn basic sewing machine skills and safety. Free. Bookings required. Age 10+

Storytime Special! Noosaville Library - April 11, 10-11am, Cooroy Library - April 17, 10-11am. Join our special edition storytime with your favourite songs and some extra-awesome stories. Explore textures and colours with bark rubbings and natural collages. Suitable for under 7s and their parents or carers. Free. No bookings required.

Beeswax Wraps - Age 12+, Noosaville Library - April 16, 10-11am, Cooroy Library - April 16, 2-3pm. Create your own wraps in this workshop with Lucy Yule from Reviva Noosa. You will be able to take home your reusable wraps and use them as an alternative to cling wrap - they are perfect for school lunchboxes! Age 12+. $10 per person, pay on the day. Bookings required.