Holiday fun for all ages

CREATIVE EXPRESSION: Keep the kids occupied during the holidays. PeopleImages

Horse riding

Sunshine Coast Riding for the Disabled is hosting One Day School Holiday Camps on July 10, 11, 12 from 9am- 2pm. Phone 0468493893.

Noosa Fair

Science Show

Due to popular demand the Sensational Science Shows will return to Noosa Fair Shopping Centre on July 2, 4 and 6 at 10am-12.30pm.

Pirate Show

Noosa Fair will also host Donna's Pirate Shows on July 10 and 12, running at 10am and noon.

Fun with paint

Bunnings Warehouse Noosaville is hosting free Fun with Paint Workshops on June 30 and July 1. Phone Bunnings for times.

Ice skating

Noosa Civic Shopping Centre is setting up a synthetic ice skating rink and snow machine from July 2-13 to give Noosa kids a chance to get on the ice this winter. Cost is a $5 donation request to go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Noosa Aquatic Centre

School holiday learn to swim intensives are on (in heated pools). Week 1: July 2-6, Week 2: July 9-13. All levels catered for from infants to squad levels. Private lessons also available on request. Phone 54480288.

Noosa Leisure Centre

Junior Sport Fun

Practice your ball skills and have some fun. Adult supervision required (no charge for parents/carers). From 12.30-5pm, Monday to Friday, $5 per child.

Qigong for Teen Girls

Help relieve anxiety and stress, find self-love, reconnect mind and body and bring happiness, clarity and compassion. On Wednesday, July 4 from 11am-1pm. Cost $30 per person, bookings essential.

Kids Play Room

Fun for pre-school age children. Jump, bounce, crawl, play and climb no matter the weather outside. Open all day, Monday to Friday from 8am-5pm, Saturday from 7am-3pm and Sunday 10am-2pm. Cost $5 per child. Phone 53296550.

The J

Slapdash Galaxy

On Wednesday, July 4 at 2pm and 6.30pm, Slapdash Galaxy features epic shadow puppetry effects that will dazzle and delight all ages. Tickets $22.

Noosa Library

Droid Missions

Work in pairs to build a droid then take it through obstacle courses of your own creation. Free. Ages 8+. Cooroy Library July 4, 10-11.30am; Noosa Leisure Centre July 6, 10-11.30am. Bookings required.

Wearables Workshop

Beaded bracelet? Superhero mask? Pasta necklace? Create your own accessories at this drop-in workshop. Free. Cooroy Library, July 5, 10-11.30am.

Sew Your Own Tote Bag

Learn the basics of sewing by making a simple take home tote bag. Learn how to cut out a pattern and use a sewing machine Use the basic fabric supplied or bring your own. Free. Ages 12+. Cooroy Library, July 12, 9.30am-12.30pm. Bookings required.

Noosa Regional Gallery

Creation Station

Play a tune on our al foil instruments or build an artbot at our pop-up creation station on July 3 and 10, 1-3pm. Free. Ages 5+.