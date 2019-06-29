Holiday fun for all ages

KEEPING FIT: Ryan Collins will lead parkour and acrobatics workshops during the school holidays at Noosa Leisure Centre.

KEEPING FIT: Ryan Collins will lead parkour and acrobatics workshops during the school holidays at Noosa Leisure Centre. Contributed

WANT to get your teenager moving these school holidays but they have no interest in sport?

Noosa Leisure Centre has something that just might spark some interest.

The Australian Physical Activity Guidelines recommend teenagers should partake in 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity every day.

Furthermore, on at least three days per week, young people should engage in activities that strengthen muscle and bone.

To help reach this target, the centre will hold two parkour and acrobatics workshops, and they are definitely not the traditional sports clinics.

Ryan Collins will lead the sessions.

He is a qualified personal trainer, gymnastics coach and acrobat with several years' experience coaching and training children and adults.

The beginner sessions will be held on Wednesday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 9 from 10-11.30am and will have your teenager jumping, leaping, twisting and maybe even flipping before you know it.

Due to overwhelming demand of this workshop previously, bookings are essential.

Noosa Leisure Centre also offer children of all ages something to do these holidays.

The Kids Play Room is open daily for 1-5-year-olds where they can bounce, climb, roll and play.

There's also the on-site cafe for parents to have a coffee and cake while they wait.

For the older kids, the centre offers casual ball sports fun and Noosa District Basketball clinics run by Casey, while the Brazilian Skills Football Academy are running fun soccer clinics for boys and girls 2-7 years old.

The centre is also the venue for kid's mindfulness, movement and meditation classes run by Emma.

Yoga games, breathing techniques, moving meditations and craft are taught to inspire happy, healthy children from within.

For the adults the centre's group fitness program and indoor stadium sports continues through the school holidays.

For more, visit their website www.noosa leisurecentre.com.au or phone 53296550.